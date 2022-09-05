Summer workshop teaches kids social justice lessons before they go back to school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With one question from a teacher, a classroom in Canisius College erupts into discussion. This classroom is full of middle schoolers from Buffalo, the discussion topics are at a higher level.

"Ableism came up, ageism came up, It just comes up naturally actually, as we're learning and growing as humans and trying to be better," said Dr. Tiffany Nyachae, organizer.

Conversations about video games, turned into a lesson on ageism in the gaming community. It's Dr. Nyachae's goal to introduce these "isms" to students before they go back to school.

"I was granted some money decided why don't I do this researching and really learning with students of color specifically, so that we can ask very specific questions that matter to them," said Dr. Nyachae.

She's a product of Buffalo Public Schools, now researching education at Penn State. She worked with middle schoolers for five weeks, writing, reading and talking about social justice and more, in a more relaxed learning environment.

"We do more group projects than alone. We can like, share stuff and understand what other people are thinking," said Gianna Anderson, who will start the 7th grade in several days.

Dr. Nyachae recorded every learning session and will analyze the footage, research and write articles for other teachers on how to improve the classroom. Students will take their lessons with them to the classroom.

"I choose to be here so I can read and improve my writing, but I also want to be on the honor roll when I get back to school all year," said Donavon Armprester, who starts 7th grade after Labor Day.