BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — From learning-based themed camps to STEM and outdoor adventures, local programs say now is the time for families to ask questions, compare options, and register before spots sell out.

Stutelage Innovations founder Colleen McNamara says summer camp shouldn’t feel like school, but it should still teach.

McNamara, who started Stutelage Innovations 14 years ago, says this summer the program will run camps at eight locations across Niagara and Erie counties for children ages 3–10, using themed activities to "hide" lessons in ELA, math, science and social studies so kids learn while they play.

WATCH: Summer camps filling fast across Western New York as educators urge parents to plan early

Summer camps filling fast across Western New York as educators urge parents to plan early

"What’s really unique about Stutelage is that our camps are educational in nature, so we are hiding the ELA, math, science, social studies within the theme," McNamara said. "Your kids aren’t going to feel like they’re learning. They’re going to be having so much fun, but they’ll definitely be learning."

The YMCA of Buffalo Niagara is also gearing up for a busy summer, offering 12 day camps and two resident camps that serve thousands of children each year. The YMCA emphasizes a range of options from STEM camps to outdoor adventure and offers financial assistance for qualifying families.

"Look for camps and ask questions. Ask all the questions. Know what those camps offer and how they’re going to benefit your child," a YMCA representative said. "We have something for everybody, so it’s about finding the right fit for your family."

Both organizations are urging parents to register early. McNamara warned that many camps sell out quickly and encouraged parents of younger children to start planning now.

Practical steps families should take: compare camp themes and schedules, ask about daily routines and staff qualifications, check for financial-aid options, and watch for early‑bird discount deadlines.

You can find additional information on the summer camps mentioned above here:

Buffalo Niagara YMCA

Stutelage Innovations

