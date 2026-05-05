BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new study shows Western New York homelessness has reached its highest level recorded since data collection began in 2005.

A Point-in-Time count conducted in January 2026 by the Homeless Alliance of Western New York identified 2,188 people experiencing homelessness throughout the region. That marks a 24% increase from the year before.

The Homeless Alliance of Western New York says the numbers highlight not only a growing need, but a system that is struggling to keep up.

The leading causes of homelessness in the region are eviction, loss of income, and domestic violence — issues affecting not only urban areas, but rural communities as well.

WATCH: Study: Homelessness in Western New York reaches highest level recorded since 2005

Study: Homelessness in Western New York reaches highest level recorded since 2005

Daniella Gallego, Continuum of Care Supervisor at the Homeless Alliance of Western New York, said increasing housing supply is central to the solution.

"Working with the city, working with the county, seeing what initiatives we can push forward to increase that housing stock. If we increase that housing stock, we can get more individuals housed," Gallego said.

Haley Diagostino, Aging Systems Coordinator at the Homeless Alliance of Western New York, said protecting existing funding is also a critical priority.

"As the lead COC agency, we oversee more than $23 million for homeless and housing programs in Western New York, and a huge part of moving forward is making sure that that funding is protected," Diagostino said. "Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty with federal funding and policy priorities, so that would be a huge priority right now."

Leaders say increased advocacy, protecting critical funding, and working in partnership to meet the rising need for affordable housing are key steps forward. Both Gallego and Diagostino say everyone has a seat at the table to help end homelessness in Western New York and beyond.

The Homeless Alliance of Western New York is holding a community event later this month for those who would like to help. The organization is hosting a meat raffle at the Knights Events Center in Cheektowaga on May 15th. For more information, visit wnyhomeless.org