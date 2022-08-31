Students set sail on Hoyt Lake in canoes they built themselves

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of kids in Buffalo spent the summer honing their skills and using tools to build canoes. Today, they launched them and went out on the water on Hoyt Lake.

Buffalo Maritime Center Canoe Building and Ralph Wilson Navigation Program worked with the African American Cultural Center's Jumpin' Jambalaya Summer Day Camp and Lafayette High School Students ages 8 to 13.

"It was a lot of fun, it was sort of difficult at times, but when we powered through it, it was a great accomplishment," said Mason Cottman, from the African American Cultural Center.

Kids learned STEM principles, worked in teams and learned how to paddle through problems in the program.

"I mean we are a maritime city, a lot of these students have never even been in a boat...being able to actually paddle them is pretty incredible," said Chelsea Moore, Education and Community Outreach Coordinator, Buffalo Maritime Center.

The boats now belong to Lafayette and the African American Cultural Center, so they can keep getting on the water.