Students awarded $50,000 in scholarship funds in honor of fallen Tops security guard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of special high school students were honored Monday night in the name of a fallen hero. Lieutenant Aaron Salter was a security guard at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue last May 14th. Salter gave his life trying to stop the attacker. Salter's memory however, is living on through the accomplishments of some talented teenagers and a scholarship in his name.

The Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship was funded by a5K run through Delaware Park earlier this year. $50,000 was raised in an effort to memorialize Salter's heroism and legacy as a community leader.

For many, May 14th, 2022 is a date they will never forget. Lewis J. Bennett senior, De'Sha Williams said she could remember exactly where she was when it happened.

"Um I was actually at home, at home cleaning up," Williams said. "I thought it was a joke like because I never though it would happen. You only see that stuff like on TV so when it happened I was like really in shock."

Williams said it was also a surprise to be one of just 10 seniors receiving $5,000 each from the inauguralLt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship.

"It's exciting and it's still sad at the same time that this had to be the person that's giving out the scholarship," Williams said. "I wish it was under different circumstances."

It's a bitter sweet emotion shared by so many, including Salter's widow Kimberly.

"To see his legacy with the scholarship be carried on through students," Kimberly Salter said. "It means a lot to me. I know he is in heaven smiling."

Out of dozens applicants, just 10 students were chosen not only because of their grades but because of the love they share for science and innovation. Students who were granted the scholarship were also said to carry the "giving spirit" Salter displayed each day.

"His job was not to help old lady's and walk them to the car," President of the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship President, Earl Perrin Jr. said."His job was not to carry bags for people. No, that was all way out of his scope when his job was really just to secure the inside of Tops."

"You know the Lord says let your light so shine that others may see your good works and glorify God in heaven," Kimberly said. "Aaron has done that in his life."

Williams will be a nursing student at Morgan State University this fall. She says receiving this scholarship is her first step in leaving a legacy as her career is nursing will allow her to spread love just like Salter.

"I do like to give and help others and just be nurturing to people," Williams said.

The students are to take the money from the scholarship to their colleges bookstore. The hope is the money will help ease the burden of buying things like books, laptops, transportation costs and other supplies needed so they can navigate their freshman year of college successfully.