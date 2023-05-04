Organizers to host 5K Run in honor of Tops mass shooting victim Aaron Salter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Delaware Park will soon be filled with hundreds of people that will be participating in the 5K Run in honor of Aaron Salter.

This comes after the President of the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship, Earl Perrian, wanted to continue to memorialize Salter's heroism and legacy as a community leader.

This event will also pay respects to the other nine victims that were killed, especially the mothers since this Mother's Day marks one year since the mass shooting.

“We’re just trying to bring some hope to what could be misconstrued to be a negative event,” Perrian says. “So that’s our goal is to lift everybody up and not allow them to stay down.”

The 5K Run funds the scholarships. It's going to help ten high school seniors in the Buffalo Public Schools system with each receiving a $5,000 scholarship.

“So the community is directly involved because they’re contributed to the scholarships which those children will benefit,” he says.

The Community Health Center of Buffalo is playing a huge role in this event. The organization will bring medicine, dental and behavioral health resources at the 5K Run.

“As a community of sharing and support,” says Lavonne Ansari, CEO of Community Health Center of Buffalo. “But also when I look at Aaron Salter’s family, I’m looking at the sacrifice they’ve made , but we’re also here to ensure that we continue the work.”

The 5K Run is happening May 13 at 9 a.m. at Delaware Park.

Tickets are $35.

Registration ends May 10th at 12 pm.

There’s a ½ Marathon at Canisius College on May 13th at 7 a.m.

Tickets are $80.

Registration ends May 10th at 12 pm.

Click here to register for the run.