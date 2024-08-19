Students and parents concerned over 'no cell phone' policy in Lackawanna City School District

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Do you think cell phones should be allowed in the classroom? Leaders in the Lackawanna City School District say no.

The district is implementing a new "No Cell, Bell to Bell" policy for the upcoming school year which restricts students from grades 6 to 12 from using cell phones/electronics during the school day.

The policy is creating some controversy and raising questions about how it will be enforced. School leaders say the intention is to stop the improper use of cell phones including kids taking videos during the school day and engaging in cyberbullying. They also want to eliminate the distraction of online games. scrolling, music and notifications.

We first brought you this story earlier this month when the policy was announced. It was met with mixed reactions at that time as well. You can watch the previous report below. Lackawanna City School District to implement 'no cell phone' policy during school day

Research has shown the use of cell phones can lead to increased anxiety, loneliness and depression. Despite all the reasons for eliminating them in school, parents and students still have a lot of concerns about an all-out ban. They took those concerns to Lackawanna High School Monday where school administrators held the first of two town hall meetings on the policy. We spoke with students, parents and school administrators.

According to the district, it will provide secure, lockable phone bags for all students. The students will place their phones in the bags at the beginning of the day. The bags will be locked and in their possession throughout the day. At the end of the day, the bags will be unlocked.

"If they cut them intentionally, they're unusable...there's a consequence," said Superintendent Nadia Nashir. "If they bring in a burner phone there's a consequence to that."

Nashir said teachers are tired of the distraction and eliminating cell phones will help everyone focus on learning.

"Our teachers can not compete with the 95 notifications students get in 43 minutes," said Nashir.

She said the majority of teachers are all for the new policy.

"Many of them have said 'I'm going to enjoy teaching again. I don't have to look at the top of people's heads,'" Nashir said.

Skye Frost is entering her senior year at Lackawanna High School and is already worried about not having access to her phone during the school day. She said a lot of people are upset.

Erika Rosado-Roman understands the intention but worries about not being able to stay connected to her three kids including one who has a heart condition.

"For my daughter, the most important thing is for her to be able to wear her heart monitor which I use an Apple watch for her. As long as she can wear that," said Erika.

The superintendent said there will be some exceptions including health issues.

She added, there are other ways for parents to reach their kids during the day.

"Our parents need to trust us that we have emergency procedures in place. They can always call the main office. They can email their child or they can use the remind app," said Nashir.

High school junior Josiah Rosado-Roman said he needs his phone because he has a job and gets alerts about shifts on his cell phone.

"We all text on WhatsApp group chat and the WhatsApp group chat we get notifications and they drop shifts and who wants to work," said Josiah.

He said if he can't respond he will miss out on the extra income. He attended the meeting to express that concern.

"I hope that they leave here thinking about this rule more," said Josiah.

Meanwhile, Frost said she understands no cell phones in the classroom but thinks they should be allowed to check their phones in between classes.

"A lot of people want their phones. They don't want their phone taken away," said Frost.

This is a topic we have discussed a lot recently as New York Governor Kathy Hochul continues to consider a smartphone ban in New York schools.

On July 24, Hochul held her fourth roundtable discussion at the Kenmore Junior/Senior High School as she continues to consider drafting potential legislation that could ban all phones from classrooms across the state.

We have also spoken to other schools and districts that have already implemented a no-phone policy.