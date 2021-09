HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frontier Central School District officials say a student is in custody after bringing a firearm to the middle school on Tuesday.

The middle school was in a, "hold in place" Tuesday morning as a result of the incident.

According to officials, the student was separated from the firearm, and the firearm was secured with assistance from the Hamburg Police Department.

School officials say the student awaiting deposition from police and the school was able to resume operations.