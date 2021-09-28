Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Frontier Middle School has "hold in place" Tuesday after isolated incident

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW staff
SCHOOL_FRONTIER logo.jpg
Posted at 7:36 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 19:36:25-04

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frontier Middle School was in a "hold in place" Tuesday morning "due to an isolated incident."

According to the superintendent, the Hamburg Police Department assisted in resolving the incident and the school resumed normal operations.

The superintendent says "both state and federal law preclude us from giving out details at this time. We can fortunately say, however, that no one was hurt, and the situation was entirely resolved before we resumed our regular operations."

To read the full letter, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!