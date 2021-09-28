Frontier Middle School has "hold in place" Tuesday after isolated incident

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frontier Middle School was in a "hold in place" Tuesday morning "due to an isolated incident."

According to the superintendent, the Hamburg Police Department assisted in resolving the incident and the school resumed normal operations.

The superintendent says "both state and federal law preclude us from giving out details at this time. We can fortunately say, however, that no one was hurt, and the situation was entirely resolved before we resumed our regular operations."

