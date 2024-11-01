Stryker the seal predicts a frigid winter for Western New York

Niagara, N.Y. (WKBW) — Stryker the harbor seal at the Aquarium of Niagara has officially made his annual prediction of what is ahead for winter this year in Western New York.

Stryker predicts that a "frigid" winter is upon us for the season. The previous four years, his predictions have been correct.

Now for the fifth year, the Aquarium of Niagara has partnered with NOCO, a local full service energy company, to present the Stryker's weather outlook.

"As a conservation organization, the Aquarium is committed to fostering meaningful conversations within the community about our changing climate and its impact on wildlife," said Chad Fifer, the president and CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara.

Western New Yorkers can visit Stryker and his friends at the Aquarium which is open seven days a week. For more information on upcoming events, you can visit the Aquarium of Niagara's site here.