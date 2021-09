GETZVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors in one Amherst neighborhood are waking up to flooded streets.

A water main break on Cimarand Drive near Southwedge Drive had roads covered in water.

Amherst Police were on the scene and tweeted that the Erie County Water Authority is working to fix the break.

Southwedge Drive is close to Heim Road in Getzville. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.