Strawberry Fields at Hen-Hawk Acres in Chaffee have about a week left

CHAFFEE, NY (WKBW-TV) — According to Pam Dennies at Hen-Hawk Acres in Chaffee, "Strawberries arrived about eight days early this year." She says "We have about one week left, it's typically about three weeks."

Hen-Hawk Acres is a hundred and fifty acre farm that Pam and her husband Don have transformed into a great destination. Besides pick-your-own strawberries and flowers, they have a roadside store filled with "locally grown, sewn, crafted, and baked" items, as well as beef and pork raised right on the farm.

They recently added green houses and a bake shop that features their daughter Collete's award winning cupcakes. Don and Pam each grew up on traditional farms, but say they really enjoy working directly with their customers.

According to Pam, the U-pick strawberries have been more popular than ever this season ""Just the experience I think. They want something to do-especially with COVID they want something different to do."

Hen-Hawk Acres is at 13439 Genesee Road, Chaffee NY More information at their website.

