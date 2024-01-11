Stony Brook's 'Legendary' donation to P.U.N.T Pediatric Cancer Collaborative

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Each year neighbors in Lancaster, known as "Stony Brook Legendary Lights," come together to decorate their homes with holiday lights and decorations for a good cause.

More than 300 homes were lit up this holiday season and donations were collected to benefit the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

Over $154,000 was collected between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day from Western New Yorkers stopping to see the legendary lights of Stony Brook.

"We actually doubled last year's donations which is just incredible," said John Faltisko, treasurer of Stony Brook Legendary Lights.

Boxes are set up throughout the neighborhood to collect those donations but also neighbors, out in their driveways every night talking to visitors. That's where they say the majority of the donations come from.

Lancaster Town Supervisor Robert Leary even recognized the group with a proclamation.

"We got a great giving community and it's right here, the Stony Brook group. Been doing it for quite a while and the amount of money they raised — pretty spectacular," said Leary.

The money all going to P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative an organization that supports families with kids battling cancer, from medical expenses to emotional support.

"We are so grateful," said Gwen Mysiak, executive director, P.U.N.T. "For weeks on end your entire neighborhood willingly turned their community into a tourist destination which I know probably had some inherent inconvenience but all for the good of the cause and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for turning Christmas magic into something so powerful."

"It's been five years since I had the moment that I heard that my son had cancer and when that check was revealed I had tears in my eyes because I know what a difference the money will make," said Kelly Barnhart.

Barnhart's son was diagnosed with brain cancer at five months old and she says P.U.N.T. was by her side the entire time.

On hand to accept the donation was a surprise guest who has worked closely with P.U.N.T. during his time here in Buffalo — Bills tight end Dawson Knox.

"Over $150,000, absolutely amazing, a mindblowing amount of money," said Knox. "Just seeing all these smiling faces and everyone just so willing to give what they have, such an amazing cause. Stuff like this warms your heart, you know?... The people of Buffalo never cease to amaze me."