Still confused about the natural gas ban in New York State? Here's a breakdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas or no gas? Some people are making the switch in WNY, but others are holding on to their furnaces for as long as possible.

"Some people just put their foot down immediately and say leave my gas alone, I want my gas, I need it, I'm used to it," said Ian Donnelly, HVAC Project Manager for T-Mark Plumbing, Heating and Cooling.

It's his job to talk people through their options, which you do have right now.

He installs electric heat pumps, furnaces and hybrid options all the time.

So here's the latest:

Existing Buildings

There's no deadline for these anymore. Governor Hochul proposed it, but it got cut in the state budget.

"Many of us are hearing 'Wow we're glad this wasn't approved for existing buildings. We're worried about affordability, we would be worried about having to electrify everything," said Donna DeCarolis, President of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation. "Right now it only pertains to new construction so I think what we might see is a lot more rehab."

Local builders are fielding questions about it too.

"It has an impact on our entire industry from renovation to new construction and a lot of them are very panicked about what they're gonna have to do. Some people are saying to us, I think what I'll do is I'll go out and buy a furnace," said Domenic Cortese, President, Cortese Construction Corporation.

Which you could do, in theory, but you could run into problems with inspections and insurance down the road if you have a new build.

New builds

Those have to be all electric by 2026. There are some exemptions:



Hospitals

Manufacturers

Backup Generators/Power Sources

Car washes

Crematoriums

Restaurants

"And as well there is an exemption if the grid isn't ready in a certain region," said DeCarolis.

Can anything else happen?

Yes. There's a bill in Albany trying to make utility regulation match the state's climate goals, getting rid of certain provisions of the public service law relating to gas service and sale.

"It could really make it challenging for a utility like us to be able to do the maintenance needed to provide ongoing reliable service.>

This is the last week of legislative session and State Assembly has yet to sign off.

What's the cost difference?

It's hard to say. There are incentives and rebates all over the place to help you with whatever you want to do.

But converting to electric is going to come with a cost.

"When you convert there's obviously some up front costs...sometimes you have to make modifications to duct work," said Donnelly.

That hyrbid option comes with a rebate from National Fuel, but installing heat pumps comes with federal and state incentives. Donnelly also says heat pumps are more efficient for transitional seasons.

T-Mark answers questions like this free of charge, Donnelly says just reach out to find out what works best for you, their number is (716) 249-0029.