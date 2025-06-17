'Still can't believe it': Lake View neighbors one month after home explosion

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been a little over a month since a home explosion rocked a community in Lake View. Neighbors are still searching for answers.

Joene Pease, 78, was killed in the explosion. Her husband was pulled from the wreck. You can read more here or watch below. 'They are and were amazing': Family shares statement after deadly home explosion in Lake View

Patty Brunner and other neighbors are mourning Pease. Several are still scarred from the boom.

Her garage door is caved in, with glass scattered through the grass.

"Still can't believe it," said Brunner. "I'm fine, thank God, but mentally I'm really having a challenge with everything."

Anther neighbor Sheila Leavitt said she has has difficulty filing insurance claims.

"I've had estimates, but we can't do anything until this is all cleaned," said Leavitt.

Last month, the Town of Hamburg held a meeting with multiple resources. Agencies were there to answer questions, and even speak to neighbors about their trauma.

I'm waiting to hear back from a fire investigator on when the debris will be cleared. This is an ongoing investigation, but a gas leak has been ruled out.