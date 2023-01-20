'Stefon Diggsyouout' and 'Dwight D. Eisenplower' among winners in Erie County's 'name a plow' contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In November the Erie County Department of Public Works announced a new contest to name a county snowplow.

A spokesperson for the department announced 3,116 plow truck names were submitted by the public for the contest. That number was then narrowed down to 104 finalists in an “under 18” category and 111 finalists in an “over 18” category. The names that were chosen as finalists were then posted for public voting. Voters were asked to choose their top five names in each category.

A total of 2,251 total votes were submitted and the department chose the top 10 from the “under 18” category and the top 30 from the “over 18” category.

You can find the names and the number of votes each received below:

Under 18 category:

Stefon Diggsyouout (616)

Snobi Wan Kenobi (609)

Perry the Plowtapus (435)

Plowasaurus Rex (379)

Lady Lake Effect (351)

Ice Force One (313)

The Blizzard Wizard (287)

Phony Zamboni (277)

Chicken Plow Main (274)

Brrr-ito (273)

Over 18 category:



Plowey McPlowface (536) Hippoplowtamus (161) Lord Coldemort (120) Betty Whiteout (393) Six-Pack Jimmy (160) Snow Force One (113) The Big Leplowski (254) Pancho Billa (154) Snow Daddy (112) Dwight D. Eisenplower (243) Alice Scooper (151) Snow Money Snow Problems (110) Tre’Davious Whiteout (225) Catch My Drift (145) Abominable Snow Plow (108) Darth Blader (224) Snow Diggity (145) Thundersnow (107) Bills Make Me Wanna Plow (207) Sir Scrapes-A-Lot (141) Snowy McPlowington (104) Fast and Flurrious (178) Mr. Plow (133) Ain’t Snow Stoppin’ Us Now (102) Spirit of ’77 (165) Blizzard Fillmore (125) Flake Effect (102) Austin Plowers (163) Han Snow-Lo (124) Goo Goo Plow (99)

Crews will be affixing the new names to the plows over the coming days and participants who submitted the winning names will be contacted to have a photo taken with “their” snowplow if they choose to.

Naming plows has become a trend in cities and states across the country. According to a report from NPR, the Minnesota Department of Transportation was one of the first departments in the country to hold a snowplow naming contest. NPR said officials hoped to bring people laughs and appreciation to its snowplow drivers.