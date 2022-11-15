Voting now open for Erie County's 'name a plow' contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In November the Erie County Department of Public Works announced a new contest to name a county snowplow.

The department accepted creative submissions for snowplow names and all entries were due by November 30 and voting is now open.

Voting will be open until December 14 and the snowplow names with the most votes will be announced the week of December 19.

You can vote here.

Names that are assigned to a plow will be featured on the truck for the entire season. Those who submitted winning names will have the opportunity for a photo-op with the snow plow.