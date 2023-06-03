Staying cool for the summer on the minds of many Western New Yorkers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Staying cool for the summer was on the minds of many Western New Yorkers Friday, especially when temps reached 90 degrees.

This is the hottest it has been in the month of May in more than 100 years.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun caught up with a few kiddos to hear their excitement on the splash pads being back after a COVID hiatus.

Houghton Park was filled with bright smiles on a bright day, Friday afternoon.

Twelve-year-old Dania was celebrating her cousin's 5th birthday under one of the park's gazebo.

"We're playing at the splash pad and having a cookout," Dania told Kassahun. "We're having ribs, chicken, hamburgers."

She said was the highlight of her week.

"I feel good. I feel motivated to spend time with my family because I really be in the house," she explained.

Across the park is one of the City of Buffalo's 11 splash pads, where kids were soaking up the sun and buckets of water being dumped on them.

"I can't wait until they open the pool here. I can't wait until the real summer comes so I can swim with my family," Janelle shared while drying off next to her cousins.

"I like to swim at my uncle's house and play with my dad with the water guns. I like to play football in the pool," her cousin Amir added.

Splash pad season began in Buffalo May 26. A list of 10 splash pad locations that are open in the Queen City can be found here.