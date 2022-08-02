State police confirm Newfane farm owner has been arrested

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Asha's Farm Sanctuary owner, Tracy Murphy, was arrested Tuesday, for grand larceny in the third degree.

The 59-year-old Murphy was accused of stealing two cows, who Murphy said wandered onto her farm.

Both cows were recovered by New York State Police officials and returned to their original owner.

On July 25, Lockport troopers arrived at Murphy's home to retrieve the cows.

Murphy refused to return the cows, and a warrant was then executed for Murphy's arrest and the retrieval of the cows.

Murphy was transported to SP Lockport for processing and was remanded to the Niagara County jail for arraignment.