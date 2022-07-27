NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A call for the return of cows that wandered on a Newfane farm while a sanctuary farm owner defends herself against claims of stealing cows.

Tracy Murphy has run the Asha's Farm Sanctuary for almost a decade.

Murphy says her farm is a safe haven for farm animals.

She tells 7 News two cows which she named Little Willow, and Ishamel, showed up in her Sanctuary around July 16th.

Murphy says she called SPCA the same day she found them wandering around.

"The alleged owner called me about a week later after the report from SPCA," says Murphy. "I talked to the owner, and I said, "You know we really love these animals. They're so sweet and have become attached. We'd like to work something out with you."

Scott Gregson owns Mckee Farm, a beef cattle farm not far from the Sanctuary.

He says he went to feed his cattle one day when he noticed they were gone.

"On the 16th of this month we realized our cattle were missing and we were advised by an SPCA investigator that they were located in an animal sanctuary in town," says Gregson. "I do know where they're at, but I can't comment on the case any further. I've been advised not too."

Gregson has been raising beef cattle for almost a decade.

He says his children are wondering when the cattle will come back home.

"We raise them to butcher, but during the process they're here for two years. So you do get attached to them," he says. "We do pet them and my kids gave them very generic names Blacky and Horny because one has horns."

As for Murphy, she says she hopes she can come to an agreement with the owner.

"Where do you think a Sanctuary would release the animals back to slaughter when they found their way here," Murphy says. "We're willing to waive any bordering, and we're willing to give them top dollar for these animals."

Meanwhile, Gregson just wants his cattle back.

"We just want our cattle back. That's all we want," he says. "We didn't know it was going to go this far. All we want is our cattle back home."