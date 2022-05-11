State leaders call for 'traffic safety' study in Lockport

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — Following two deadly pedestrian accidents on South Transit Street in Lockport, state leaders are taking action.

PEDESTRIAN KILLED IN LOCKPORT CRASH

New York State Senator Rob Ortt and New York State Assembly Member Michael Norris are calling on the New York State Department of Transportation to conduct a traffic study on the area.

“It’s very important that the state DOT conduct a study immediately to see if there’s anything that can be done to slow down traffic and provide safety for citizens of the city of Lockport,” Norris said.

This is the letter Ortt and Norris sent to the state DOT:

NYS Senate

Assembly Member Norris said he’s hopeful the DOT will conduct the study.

“Time is of the essence, and we certainly don’t want anyone else to get hurt out there,” Norris said.

He said it is likely the DOT’s recommendation will involve installing additional safety features, but unlikely the speed limit will be lowered.

Those safety features could be anything from maintenance of cross walk signals to flashing speed limit signs telling you to slow down or additional streetlights.

Norris said right now there is no timeline for the DOT’s study but is hoping it will be soon.