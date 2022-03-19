Pedestrian killed in Lockport crash

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Lockport Police Department is investigating a car crash that killed a man trying to cross the street.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of South Transit Street and High Street Friday around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

Investigators said Richard Howes III was attempting to cross South Transit Street when he was hit by two cars driving down South Transit Street. Police said the cars had a green light in their direction.

Howes died at the scene.

There is no word yet on the drivers involved.

Lockport Police is asking anyone with information to call the department at 716-433-7700, or the confidential tip line at 716-439-6707.