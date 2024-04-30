Watch Now
State commission censures Judge Mark Grisanti for street brawl

Posted at 10:58 AM, Apr 30, 2024
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct censured acting State Supreme Court Judge Mark Grisanti Tuesday for an altercation that occurred in 2020.

The commission ruled that the Erie County judge would not be removed for engaging in a street brawl with his neighbors, and for participating in cases with an attorney he had an ongoing financial relationship with.

Six Commission members voted for the censure, while four voted to remove the judge.

This is a developing story.

