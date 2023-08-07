State blizzard report exposes equity issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than seven months after the deadly Christmas blizzard in Western New York that killed 47 people, New York State has released the results of a third-party investigation that is critical of the actions of both the state and Erie County.

Max Anderson, Open Buffalo's deputy director, said this storm was a wake-up call.

"We're used to the big totals. Five, six feet over multiple days, but this was just something else," he said.

In the recently released nearly 50-page report, it suggests a socioeconomic divide in the city of Buffalo that may have impacted how people prepared for the storm.

Focus groups participants suggest that a socioeconomic divide in the city may have affected individual decisions on storm preparation. Residents noted that committed storm planning can be an extra burden and a particular challenge when coupled with struggles to pay rent and other recurring expenses. This issue was further complicated by the timing of the blizzard. During the holiday season, money is tighter as residents prepare to spend time with family and friends



"It really showed what stress people are always under in this part of town on the East Side, and it showed the fault lines like I said in the system and in the public system that we rely on," Anderson added.

You may remember, the City of Buffalo asked for a report on its response to the blizzard. NYU compiled a separate nearly 180-page report. It also noted that the storm exacerbated existing inequities in the city.

While the snow hit all of Buffalo hard, the blizzard's impact was felt hardest in neighborhoods that endure persistent economic hardships and resource limitations. Of the 31 individuals who died within the City of Buffalo, 20 were people of color - disproportionate for the city’s demographics. Some residents ventured out mid-storm for food and medicines because they were not in a financial position to stock up ahead of time.



Parker said in the event of another storm, communication is key and said this goes beyond an alert system to get the word out.

"Maybe there's some way that we can empower entrusted individuals in the community to relay those messages or to be the messengers to let folks know this is serious this time," he added.

The state report noted the blizzard showed it's critical to have frequent and clear communication and with the possibility of seeing another storm like this, the state needs to be ready.

"We need to start now even though it's the summertime. We need to start talking about this storm because we don't know what's going to happen next time," Anderson said.