State Police: two Williamsville South students killed in crash in Clarence Monday

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say two Williamsville South students died in a car accident in Clarence.

The accident happened just after 4:00 p.m. Monday along Delaware Road near Goodrich Road.

Investigators say 17-year-old Luke Malinich was driving a Jeep Cherokee east on Delaware Road, when it crossed into the oncoming lane, went off the road, flipped and hit a tree.

Tuesday morning, troopers confirmed both Malinich and his passenger, 17-year-old Lauren Taggart, died at the scene.

They believe the Jeep was speeding before it went off the road.

The Williamsville Central School District sent a notice to families in the district Monday evening, informing them of the deaths. Grief counselors will be available to students and staff for the remainder of the week.