Start spreading the news: Wegmans sets date for opening of Manhattan store

MANHATTAN (WKBW) — Wegmans has now set an opening date for the debut of its first store in Manhattan.

The two-level location, at 770 Broadway, will welcome its first customers on October 18th at 9am. The location was last home to the Astor Place Kmart.

The nearly 88,000 square-foot store will boast all the Wegmans favorites, including prepared foods on one level and grocery items on another. It will be the second Wegmans in New York City. A Brooklyn Navy Yard location opened in October 2019.

Astor Place is in the NoHo/East Village neighborhood of lower Manhattan. It runs from Broadway to Lafayette Street.

Rochester-based Wegmans has more than 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia and North Carolina. Fortune magazine has ranked it one of the'100 Best Companies to Work For'for 23 straight years.

