Wegmans ranked fourth on the list of Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wegmans is ranked fourth on the list of Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For in 2023.

The grocery chain said this is the 26th time it has been named to the list of best companies to work for.

The list is compiled based on an analysis of survey responses from over a half million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 workers.

“We continue to believe we can only be a great place to shop if we are a great place to work. The values we share across our company are demonstrated in the way our employees care for each other, our customers, and our community. We are so grateful for everyone’s dedication to making Wegmans a special place to work and shop for all, and we celebrate this honor together.” - Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans Food Markets

Wegmans said mini cupcakes will be served at each of its stores on Saturday at 11 a.m. for customers and employees to celebrate the honor. Clementine tangerines will be available for those who prefer a healthy option.

The top 10 of the list of Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For can be found below and you can find the full list here.

