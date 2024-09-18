Starpoint superintendent arraigned on DWI charge after crash in West Seneca

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starpoint Central School District Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft was arraigned Tuesday on a DWI charge after a crash in West Seneca in August.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, on August 31, at approximately 3:37 p.m., West Seneca Police responded to Nina Terrace near East and West Road for a single-vehicle crash. Croft is accused of speeding and driving off of the roadway and hitting a tree. Croft was also allegedly operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. He was treated by paramedics and issued an appearance ticket.

Croft is scheduled to return on October 15 for further proceedings. He was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail and his driver’s license was temporarily suspended.

The district attorney's office said if convicted of the highest charge, Croft faces a maximum sentence of one year in jail.

In a letter to staff earlier this month, the Starpoint Central School District Board of Education said it was made aware of a motor vehicle accident involving Superintendent Croft and it was gathering more information.

In the letter, the board of education announced that Croft was on leave and any questions should be directed to Maureen Braunscheidel, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum, Instruction and Technology.

The status of Croft's employment was the main topic on the agenda at a Starpoint Board of Education meeting on September 9.