'How is Dr. Croft being held accountable?': Voices weigh in on Starpoint CSD superintendent

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The status of Dr. Sean Croft's employment was slated to be on the agenda at Monday night's Starpoint Board of Education meeting.

Croft is accused of hitting a tree in West Seneca late last month, and investigators said he showed several signs of intoxication.

The board then put him on administrative leave.

At Monday night's BOE meeting, the board went into executive session for close to an hour and a half, followed by a public meeting where a few people voiced their thoughts on how to move forward with his position.

The Starpoint Central School District Board of Education (BOE) opened the floor to the public about what it should do moving forward, after the district's Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft, was found "visibly intoxicated" by authorities, after crashing his car just days before the start of the school year.

The BOE moved the meeting to the Starpoint Middle School cafeteria in anticipation of a large turnout, but were met with just about a dozen people.

Three people voiced their thoughts on how the district should move forward.

"He did manage us through a pandemic which nobody has ever seen before, then he implemented things to help the students when they came back. He's also checked with the staff after the pandemic to see how we were doing emotionally and physically," Starpoint CSD Special Programs team member Diane Martineau said. "Unfortunately, he does have a personal life. I feel that the poor judgment he made, it was not during Starpoint time, it did not affect a Starpoint student, a Starpoint family, the staff or the district. We are all human."

"It was the handling of the wrestling team and the supposed allegations by the board and Sean Croft that pushed us to a point we'd never would have imagined when out boys started to go to school here. We cannot, in good faith, allow our sons to continue their academic and athletic careers under the failed leadership, and chose to enroll them at a different school last year," Starpoint CSD Parent of Former Starpoint HS Wrestler Meghan LaPlante said. "They talked to us about accountability. All of you did. In the midst of this entire wrestling saga, coaches were fired, students' seasons shutdown, their character maligned. What happened to those leaders?"

"A year and a half ago, I was told by this board and the superintendent, that my sons have to take accountability for the false accusations that they were accused of. Today, I sit in front of you asking, how is Dr. Croft being held accountable," Starpoint CSD Parent of Starpoint HS Wrestler Ryan Caldwell asked. "People make mistakes and I understand that but this gentleman should be held to a much higher, much more accountability being in the position that he is, taking care of students, taking care of children."

A decision was not made in Monday's board of education meeting.

One of the board members told me they are still gathering information before making a final decision.

In the meantime, Maureen Braunscheidel has taken the role of acting superintendent of schools.