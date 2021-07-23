Starpoint students send letter to Sen. Schumer after UPS lost more than 100 AP exams

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starpoint Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft said UPS lost 106 AP exams. He said one box, containing juniors' AP U.S. History exams and seniors' AP literature exams, never made it to the College Board for grading.

"We were quite shocked by that information. They told us that four of our boxes that we sent at different times had arrived, however this one was missing," Dr. Croft said during an interview with 7 Eyewitness News Wednesday. "Without those exams, they will not fix a score to a student even though they went through the entire course and the exams were lost. That’s a huge disappointment for our students."

Nearly 50 Starpoint students have now sent a letter to Senator Chuck Schumer (D - NY) asking for help in addressing the situation.

In the letter the students said in part:

We implore you as our U.S. Senator and Majority Leader to demand a meaningful effort from UPS and a much better explanation of what has happened. That box of exams is somewhere, and UPS must find it. This isn't a missing package that can simply be replaced. This failure by UPS has real world consequences for all of us and they should act accordingly. If UPS cannot find the box, then they should be obligated to replace the value of what was in the box. For each student, the exam could be worth 6 credit hours, so at $1000 per credit hour, each student should be given a $6,000 check by UPS.

You can read the full letter below.