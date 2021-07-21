Starpoint Superintendent: UPS lost more than 100 AP exams

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Starpoint Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft said UPS lost 106 AP exams. He said one box, containing juniors' AP U.S. History exams and seniors' AP literature exams, never made it to the College Board for grading.

"We were quite shocked by that information. They told us that four of our boxes that we sent at different times had arrived, however this one was missing," Dr. Croft said, "Without those exams, they will not fix a score to a student even though they went through the entire course and the exams were lost. That’s a huge disappointment for our students."

Nearly three months after Nate Adams took his AP U.S. History exam, the incoming Starpoint senior found out his test was missing.

"I was mad. Or not mad, just disappointed. I’m pretty laid back in general so it’s… I knew it was out of my hands so there’s no sense in getting angry about it. There’s nothing to do. You just to suck it up and take the exam," Adams said.

Passing an AP or Advanced Placement exam means you can get college credit for that course and save money.

"It’s more of just taking less classes per semester and saving more money by not having to take those classes. That be like 30-35 credits if I got a 4 or 5 on all my AP exams, right there that’s probably a good like $30,000," Adams said.

Dr. Croft said the College Board is offering some solutions.

"Option one is to get a refund. It was $95 that students have to pay for each exam. Option two is they can retake it digitally in August. Option three is we will be administering a paper, pencil version, a retake version of that test, sometime before December," Dr. Croft said.

Starpoint is putting together course reviews for students planning to take the test again. Adams said he's planning to reatake the exam even though it will be tough.

"I’m taking five to six AP courses again next year, so I don’t have the time or mental capacity to handle relearning an entire curriculum in one week before an exam. I’d really like to get it out of the way as soon as possible," Adams said.

But Dr. Croft said it won't be that easy for the seniors, who will be attending college in the fall.

"They’re already going to be enrolled in college probably by the time they get that score on their retake. Plus they’re probably going to have to sit in that course that they took the AP for. I’m thinking through my head, you’re three weeks into a course your freshman year that you thought you didn’t have to take and all of a sudden you get that score on AP, what do you do at that point?" Dr. Croft said.

UPS said in a statement, "We regret that some of the tests were not delivered and we are working with customer on resolution."

7 Eyewitness News reached out to the College Board as well, but did not hear back.