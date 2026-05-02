Starpoint Central School District Superintendent stepping away from his role

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Starpoint Central School District Board of Education announced that Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft will step away from his role as Superintendent and "pursue other opportunities."

The district said they "mutually agreed that this is an appropriate time for Dr. Croft to step away," and thanked him for his 26 years of service.

Croft's final day with the District was May 1, and Maureen Braunscheidel will serve as Interim Superintendent.

"The Board of Education will provide additional details in the coming weeks regarding the process for selecting a permanent Superintendent," a release said.

In June 2025, Croft was found guilty of driving while ability impaired after a crash in West Seneca in August 2024. He was placed on leave by the district after the incident, but was reinstated in November 2024.