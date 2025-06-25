Watch Now
Starpoint Superintendent found guilty of driving while ability impaired

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The superintendent of Starpoint Schools has been found guilty of Driving While Ability Impaired following an incident in West Seneca last year.

On August 31, 2024, police responded to a single-vehicle crash at Nina Terrace near East and West Road in West Seneca. Investigators said 51-year-old Sean Croft was driving while impaired when he unsafely moved from the lane, drove off the road and hit a tree.

A judge found Croft guilty on Tuesday after a one-hour, non-jury trial. He has been sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge plus fines and surcharges. His driver's license has also been revoked for 90 days.

