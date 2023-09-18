Starpoint Board of Education President and Superintendent respond to findings of Title IX investigation

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Starpoint Central School Board of Education President and Superintendent have issued a joint statement in response to the findings of a Title IX investigation.
The investigation took place after the remainder of Starpoint's 2022-2023 wrestling season was canceled earlier this year due to "serious allegations" against members of the team.
According to the joint statement, findings from the Title IX investigation included "substantiated allegations of sexual harassment by members of the wrestling team."
The joint statement also says "Together we stand by our decision to cancel the second half of the wrestling season, our decision regarding coaching appointments for the upcoming season, and our obligation to initiate a Title IX investigation to ensure a fair and impartial process to investigate the allegations."
You can read the full statement below:
Starpoint Central School Board of Education President and Superintendent Statement on Title IX Determination
The Board and Superintendent’s primary responsibility is to protect the members of this school community.
Protecting the members of this school community has informed all decisions and actions from the very first moment we learned of a series of troubling allegations regarding the Starpoint wrestling program in January 2023. Together we stand by our decision to cancel the second half of the wrestling season, our decision regarding coaching appointments for the upcoming season, and our obligation to initiate a Title IX investigation to ensure a fair and impartial process to investigate the allegations.
The U.S. Department of Education defines Title IX as a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program or activity. Title IX covers various forms of sex-based harassment, including sexual harassment, gender-based harassment, sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking. The independent Title IX investigator’s responsibility, as outlined by federal law, was to conduct numerous interviews with witnesses, collect and review evidence, and prepare an investigatory report. The parties were provided multiple opportunities to review and respond to the evidence gathered and the investigatory report. Ultimately, Title IX requires an independent decision-maker to make a determination regarding responsibility.
All tasks related to the Title IX investigation were completed today when relevant parties and the Superintendent were provided findings from the independent decision maker, which included substantiated allegations of sexual harassment by members of the wrestling team.
Since protecting our school community also means ensuring the confidentiality and privacy of all its members, including all parties related to this incident, the Board and the Superintendent will take every step necessary to protect the integrity of this Title IX process. We have no plans to release the Title IX report and will have limited public comment.
At this point, we are focusing on moving the District forward and effecting positive change. In the coming weeks, the Board and Superintendent will announce a task force consisting of members of the school community, the community at large, and outside experts to collaborate and provide a thorough review of the school’s code of conduct and relevant policies. We look forward to a thoughtful discussion and the opportunity to impact positive change.
Dr. Sean M. Croft
Superintendent of Schools
Mr. Jeffrey Duncan
Starpoint CSD Board of Education President