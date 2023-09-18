Starpoint Board of Education President and Superintendent respond to findings of Title IX investigation

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Starpoint Central School Board of Education President and Superintendent have issued a joint statement in response to the findings of a Title IX investigation.

The investigation took place after the remainder of Starpoint's 2022-2023 wrestling season was canceled earlier this year due to "serious allegations" against members of the team.

READ MORE: Starpoint wrestling season canceled due to "serious allegations"

According to the joint statement, findings from the Title IX investigation included "substantiated allegations of sexual harassment by members of the wrestling team."

The joint statement also says "Together we stand by our decision to cancel the second half of the wrestling season, our decision regarding coaching appointments for the upcoming season, and our obligation to initiate a Title IX investigation to ensure a fair and impartial process to investigate the allegations."

You can read the full statement below: