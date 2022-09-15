Stained glass instructor at Amherst Senior Center just turned 99 years-old

AMHERST, NY (WKBW-TV) — Tom Richards says he was always into arts and crafts. "I made ceramics, I made tin can art. " and then he discovered stained glass.

For the past twenty-five years Tom has been the instructor for the stained glass club at the Amherst Senior Center. About learning the art of stained glass Tom says "It's not difficult...it just takes time."

On September 1st, Tom celebrated his 99th birthday. He says "I can't believe that number." When asked about his secret to longevity he says "I believe the Lord takes care of you y'know."

The stained glass club meets every Thursday at 9:30am. It's open to members of the Amherst Senior Center. Membership prices vary for residents and non residents of Amherst.

Tom Richards' final piece of advice for people who want to reach 99 is "don't quit" adding "Why quit? You got to do something."

The Amherst Senior Center is at 370 John James Audubon Pkwy | Amherst, NY 14228

