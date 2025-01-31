Staged car crashes are on the rise in New York, DMV encourages defensive driving

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State DMV reports a rise in staged car crashes, where individuals deliberately cause accidents to collect insurance money.

This fraudulent activity is contributing to an increase in auto insurance premiums, with the Insurance Information Institute noting that staged crashes can inflate premiums by $100 to $300 annually.

The DMV said one of the surest ways to protect yourself is by practicing defensive driving.

I went to AAA Driver Training in Williamsville to learn more about best practices for drivers.

"You don't know what the other driver might do," said Mike Foremanovich from AAA Driver Training in Williamsville, emphasizing the importance of defensive driving.

Foremanovich highlighted key defensive driving tips, such as paying full attention while driving, avoiding distractions like mobile devices, signaling before turns or lane changes, and maintaining adequate spacing between vehicles. AAA employs dash cams in student vehicles to provide evidence in case of accidents, which can be crucial for investigations.

Drivers who complete DMV-approved defensive driving courses can benefit from reduced license points and up to a 10% discount on auto insurance.

AAA Driver Training hosts more than 13,000 students annually in its defensive driving courses.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.