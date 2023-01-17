St. Brian Clothiers gives away three-piece suits at Bills tailgate in honor of Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Bills get ready for their divisional playoff round, fans all over Western New York will be getting ready to watch. Many are preparing to tailgate. One in the city of Buffalo will have a special cause behind it. The Saint Brian Clothiers is once again giving out free suits to men in need. However, this Buffalo Strong effort will have a triple-threat in honor of number three.

Members of the Buffalo Mafioso told 7 News you can't really appreciate the Sunday Service Tailgate without paying homage to the organizations history. So 7 News stopped by the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion which is the former site of the War Memorial Stadium. In the 1960s the "Rockpile" was the home of the Buffalo Bills and the Mafioso said it's time to bring some of the game day fun back to the city.

"I used to park cars in my yard when they came to the games and I was an entrepreneur at 11 years old," said James A. Lewis III. "So, being the Mafioso took me back."

Maya Angelou once said "You can't really know where you are going until you know where you have been."

"My mother used to put me in a white shirt and a black tie in order to go to kindergarten," said Lewis. "She trained me to wear shirts and ties."

Those memories are why founder of Saint Brian Clothiers, Dewitt Lee III said his business, which provides free suits for men in our community, is now the official suit provider for the Buffalo Mafioso.

"Truthfully most of those patrons dressed in the suits and the three pieces so it's a throwback to the way Bills fans used to go and watch the bills," said Lee.

For the Bills versus Bengals play-off match up Lee said they'll be hosting their second Sunday Service Free Tailgate Breakfast at the parking lot next to the Utica Street NFTA Station.

"We're able to fuse a little bit of that church service that a lot of use forsake and sacrifice so we can go out to orchard park or celebrate the Bills game," said Lee. "So we want to be able to provide a place for prayer."

"We've been trying to get people to pray for a long time," said Lewis. 'If my people will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways we'll hear from Heaven.' We heard from heaven with all of the people that were praying for Damar."

The Mafioso said they'll be dressed in their best three-piece suits in honor of Damar Hamlin as they provide giveaways, a round trip bus ride to and from the Highmark Stadium and a fan-friendly atmosphere with a twist.

"Brother Dewitt changed the words to the shout song," said Lewis. "The Lord makes you want to shout. Throw your head back and shout. Hey lets go Buffalo."

If you or your organization would like to help provide items for the free breakfast, you can contact St. Brian Clothiers at 716- 787-2543 or stbrianclothiers@gmail.com