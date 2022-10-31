St. Brian Clothiers is calling on the community and Bills Mafia to help keep those in need suited up

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Saint Brian Clothier, in East Buffalo, often gives free suits to community members in need.

"There's something here for everyone," founder of Saint Brian Clothier Dewitt Lee said.

He shares the shop was birthed from the tragedy that took place at the Jefferson Tops Supermarket.

"In that moment it was very clear men needed space for grieving and grooming," Lee said.

Through community donations the shop can give free suits to the community when needed. Lee said he often reflects on times he supplied suits for those who were incarcerated, unemployed and those who have lost loved ones but have nothing to wear to the funeral.

"We've just broke the 700th suit mark of free suits. And its not just a suit," he shares.

Lee said the suits he gives away are not just pieces of fabric but a reminder to those who wear them.

"They're something special and that people care about them," he said.

The shop, Lees said, is crying out for help. He said they are running out of room and need a new place to call home base. Which is where the Buffalo Mafioso comes in.

"I hope it brings in the support this shop needs," Buffalo Mafioso member Darvin said. "If this shop fails then we just failed our community again."

The Mafioso started a GoFundMe and is calling on the Bills Mofia to help keep the community suited up.

"We need to have this thing here. We need the support of the community," Darvin said.

Darvin said keep this shop alive is a step towards success for the generations to come. Being there for youth and those in need are what Darvin said he was taught to do when growing up.

Lee said with the help from the city of good neighbors can keep the shops mission going strong and continue to uplift all who walk through the doors.

"They become a better them it seems and they feel like there's no door that they cant walk into," Lee said.

If you are looking for ways to help here are some options:

