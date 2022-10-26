St. Bonaventure seeing success while other private colleges in WNY battle enrollment drop

OLEAN, N.Y. (WKBW) — School officials around WNY breathed a sigh of relief this fall semester, grateful to have some kind of normalcy return after going through the pandemic, but there's another problem.

"We saw about 100 student decline, 90 student decline. We have some initiatives to try to turn this around," said Dr. Bassam Deeb, President at Trocaire College.

Enrollment numbers have been going down for years, especially at private institutions.

Why are private colleges struggling to enroll students?

Dr. Deeb says Trocaire stated building a sustainability plan in 2018, first trying to figure out why students aren't applying.

"People began to question the value of higher education, you know is it worth the amount of money," said Dr. Deeb.

He's been leading the school since 2012 and recalls the days when students would just come naturally. Looking ahead to the future, he knows there are fewer students coming in.

Experts predict a 15% drop in enrollment nationwide by 2025 because of a demographic cliff, according to the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources. The great recession of 2008 lead to birth rate drop, as a result, we'll soon see a shortage of high school graduates.

CUPA-PR Enrollment decline expected to have the biggest impact in the northeast

Colleges in the Northeast are expected to take the hardest hit, with a 23% drop predicted from 2013 to 2029.

How St. Bonaventure is bucking the trend

Spirits are high and students are abundant at St. Bonaventure University in Olean.

"There's just a good sense of excitement on campus that Bonaventure is the place to be," said Jeff Gingerich, President.

The 2022 freshman class is the largest in the last 20 years. Gingerich credits the small, close-knit school community, a strategic plan put in place years before his presidency and the programs they offer.

"Adding a new school of health professions has been huge for us. Other programs in cybersecurity and sports management, sports marketing," said Gingerich.

He says they've also seen success by embracing technology, keeping campus facilities up to date and great athletics programs. Things are good for the bonnies, but the focus now is keeping the momentum going.

"Things are gonna shift in the next decade or two. It's on us to continue to show the value of a university education," said Gingerich

How are other schools coping?

Between private and public schools, there are more than 20 higher education options, so students are spoiled for choice. School officials say it's clear that students value options. To provide those, Medaille and Trocaire are teaming up.

"I've had students here at Medaille who come here undecided, then they decide they want to be a nurse, we don't have nursing, Trocaire does. It gives students more options I believe," said Dr. Lori Quigley, Interim President at Medaille.

Enrollment at Medaille is down 15% over the last five years. As of August, the college has a memorandum of understanding to work together with Trocaire College.

"I think if we're innovative to our approach of higher education in WNY, things will be okay, but if we're not, I don't think we're gonna be okay," said Dr. Quigley.