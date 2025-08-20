BUFFALO, N.Y. — A scary scene over at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, as water poured down and pieces of the ceiling collapsed.
Thousands of families packed into the stadium to attend the Disney Descendants - Zombies Worlds Collide Tour.
According to KeyBank Center, a sprinkler was set off, causing excess water to spill out and soak part of the concourse.
WATCH: Sprinkler system causes damage at Keybank Center
The following statement was sent to 7 News:
“Prior to a show at KeyBank Center tonight, a sprinkler was set off causing excess water in a contained area of the arena. The safety of our guests is our top priority and our staff took proactive measures to ensure all attendees were clear of the impacted area. There were no disruptions to the show or viewing in the bowl. We are actively working to repair the sprinkler and appreciate our guests’ patience.”
Chris Dierken, Director of Communications for the Buffalo Sabres