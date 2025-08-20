BUFFALO, N.Y. — A scary scene over at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, as water poured down and pieces of the ceiling collapsed.

Thousands of families packed into the stadium to attend the Disney Descendants - Zombies Worlds Collide Tour.

According to KeyBank Center, a sprinkler was set off, causing excess water to spill out and soak part of the concourse.

WATCH: Sprinkler system causes damage at Keybank Center

The following statement was sent to 7 News: