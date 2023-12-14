Springville woman sentenced for setting fire to apartment complex in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 37-year-old Sara J. Lilley of Springville was sentenced in Erie County Court to eight years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Erie County District Attorney's Office

On January 23 the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and multiple volunteer fire companies responded to a fire at an apartment building on North Buffalo Street in the Village of Springville.

Mindi Marrelli Flames engulfed a Springville apartment fire on Monday night.

The district attorney's office said Lilley, who lived in the building, intentionally set the fire that damaged multiple apartment units and displaced several residents. No injuries were reported but two cats were killed.

READ MORE: Apartment complex resident charged with arson in Springville fire

SEE ALSO: 'There was nothing left': At least 20 people displaced from apartment fire in Springville

WKBW

Lilley pleaded guilty to second-degree arson in September.

“This defendant knowingly placed her neighbors in immediate danger as they slept inside of their apartments by intentionally setting fire to the building. While I am thankful that no one was killed or injured, nearly a dozen residents of the Springbrook Apartments lost their homes and much, if not all, of their belongings. Tragically, one resident’s two cats died in the fire. This could have been a much more devastating fire if it were not for the quick actions of the first responding Sheriff’s deputies and the numerous volunteer fire companies. I hope that all of the victims feel justice has been served by this defendant pleading guilty to the highest charge and being sentenced to a period of incarceration." - Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn

“I would like to commend the efforts of the Detectives (Fire Investigators) from the Investigative Services Division and the Deputies of our Police Services Division. Without the tremendous efforts of both units, this investigation and successful prosecution, would not have been possible." - Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia

Final orders of protection were issued for 11 victims and remain in effect until December 2036.