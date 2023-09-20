Springville woman pleads guilty to arson charge for setting fire to apartment complex in January

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office has announced that 37-year-old Sara J. Lilley of Springville pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of second-degree arson.

On January 23 the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and multiple volunteer fire companies responded to a fire at an apartment building on North Buffalo Street in the Village of Springville.

The district attorney's office said Lilley, who lived in the building, intentionally set the fire that damaged multiple apartment units and displaced several residents. No injuries were reported.

The district attorney's office said Lilley faces up to 25 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on November 1. She continues to be held without bail.