Springville man turns tough year into inspiration

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — One Springville man has been dealt a really tough hand, but he's doing anything but giving up.

He’s one of the millions who lost their jobs in 2020. And it was nearly impossible to bounce back.

“I put up over 75 applications and got one call back and that amounted to nothing. So I said I still have some skills, I’m gonna put them to work the best way I know how," said Greg Culver of Springville.

Greg Culver Culver spent late nights during the pandemic drawing to pass the time

He’s an artist—so during late nights at home in Springville, he started drawing. Someone shared his work on Facebook and he got a call from Identity Ink on Elmwood.

"[The owner] said hey man I like you’re stuff, I’d like you to do cartoons of my whole staff," said Culver.

Then he started making stickers and clothes—with designs he knew Western New Yorkers would love. And that’s how Hot Wing Designs got started.

Greg Culver Culver started Hot Wing Designs and the Buffalo League to follow his passions and stay afloat

"It’s given me something to focus on, you know, other than the obvious, which is the fact that my time is probably limited here on earth," said Culver.

In 2019, Culver just married his high school sweetheart. Days later, Culver was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

He had surgery right away and it was successful. But when the pandemic hit, he got a call.

"I found out that my kidney cancer had spread to my brain and my lungs and another spot where the kidney was," said Culver.

Now--he’s not sure how much time he has left. He's in Stage 4.

"My scenario doesn’t lend itself well to living past five years," said Culver.

So he uses these Youtube videos to keep people updated on his health.

Hundreds of people watch.

"It’s been huge, people the support, people saying oh I can’t wait for your next video, thanks for keeping us in the loop," said Culver.

Sometimes he laughs, sometimes he cries, but these days—every minute is about appreciating life.

"I'm the luckiest man on earth because there are so many people out there that are so sick and suffering way more than I am," said Culver.

After losing his job, suffering through cancer and living through isolation due to the global pandemic, he's still going. But how?

"My family, my wife and my daughter, I try to be as strong as I can, I don’t want them to have to suffer as much as I am," said Culver.

Greg Culver The Culver family is searching for adventure wherever they can find it

So he keeps going. He'll making art, he'll keep making videos until he reaches his goal.

"The thing I really look forward to is ringing that bell at Roswell and saying goodbye to cancer," said Culver.

He’s currently doing Immunotherapy at Roswell, getting treatment and tests every week. Other than that, looking for adventures with his family and working on his business, designing and selling stickers and other merchandise.

To check out Hot Wing Designs, click here.