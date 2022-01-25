Springville man sentenced to two years probation for assaulting teacher outside of school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Springville man has been sentenced to two years of probation for assaulting a teacher outside of school.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 53-year-old Shawn R. Connors of Springville was sentenced Tuesday in State Supreme Court to two years of probation.

The district attorney's office said on March 25, 2021 Connors punched a teacher in the face multiple times in the parking lot outside of Springville Middle School causing the teacher to fall to the ground. The teacher suffered injuries to his face and knees and Connors shoved a juvenile who witnessed the assault. The incident occurred after Connors' child and the victim's child were involved in a fight.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Connors' mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has been found guilty and has been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

In November, State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns found Connors guilty of one count of assault in the third degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. Burns rendered his decision following a one-day bench trial, convicting Connors of the lesser included offense in the indictment against him.

Connors was sentenced to two years of probation on each count to run concurrently. A final no-contact order of protection was issued for the victim and the victim’s child and it remains in effect until 2027.