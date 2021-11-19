Judge finds Springville man guilty of assaulting teacher outside of school

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge has found a Springville man guilty of assaulting a teacher in the parking lot outside of Springville Middle School.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns found 53-year-old Shawn R. Connors guilty of one count of assault in the third degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The judge rendered his decision following a one-day bench trial, convicting Burns of lesser included offense in the indictment against him.

In July Connors was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of assault in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The district attorney's office said on March 25, 2021 Connors punched a teacher in the face multiple times in the parking lot outside of Springville Middle School causing the teacher to fall to the ground. The teacher suffered injuries to his face and knees and Connors shoved a juvenile who witnessed the assault. A temporary order of protection was issued and remains in effect for the victim.

Connors faces a maximum of one year in jail when he is sentenced January 25 and he remains released on his own recognizance.