Springville man indicted for allegedly assaulting teacher outside of school

Posted at 1:03 PM, Jul 28, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Springville man has been indicted for allegedly assaulting a teacher outside of school.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 53-year-old Shawn R. Connors was arraigned Wednesday on an indictment charging him with one count of assault in the second degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

On March 25, 2021 Connors allegedly punched a teacher in the face multiple times outside of Springville Middle School causing the teacher to fall to the ground. The teacher suffered injuries to his face and knees and a juvenile allegedly witnessed the assault.

He is scheduled to return on August 11 for a pre-trial conference and remains released on his own recognizance.

