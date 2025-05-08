Springville students trade the classroom for the golf course during First Green program field trip

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fifth graders from Springville Elementary took part in an interactive STEAM field trip at Concord Crest Golf Course on Thursday.

The outing was part of the First Green initiative, a national program that uses golf courses as outdoor classrooms to teach students about science, technology, engineering, art, and math in a real-world setting.

Students explored five rotating stations: turf and seed science, cutting and stint, equipment and machinery, a putting green, and a nature walk. The goal was to blend education with hands-on learning, something Springville teachers prioritize.

“We are all about experiential learning in Springville,” said fifth-grade teacher Mila Clauss. “This correlates perfectly because it’s a STEM field trip. So the kids are hands-on.”

For many students, the highlight was seeing and using the tools behind golf course maintenance.

“I like playing with my friends, and we got to play on the tractors,” said fifth grader Ethan Courneen. “It was just really fun."

For schools interested in planning a similar STEAM-based field trip, more information is available at the Golf Course Superintendent Association of America, or GCSAA website.