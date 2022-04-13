Spring flower sale raising money for Kevin Guest House

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families travel from all over the country to get medical care here in WNY. You can help support them this spring, just by buying flowers.

"Beautiful time of the year in Buffalo, it's the perfect time to help out a great cause," said Rebecca Nason, Events and Marketing Associate at Kevin Guest House.

As the nation's first independent healthcare hospitality house, they provide a home away from home for patients and families that stay in WNY for medical care. Many of these families stay for a minimum of 100 days.

"The benefits from the flower sale offset the cost that guests use to stay here for themselves and their caregivers," said Nason.

You can buy hanging plants or potted plants. Hanging plants are $25 and you have to send in an order form by April 21, they have calibrachoa, geranium, new guinea impatiens

The potted plants include Easter lilies, tulips, hydrangeas, daisies and more. Those will be available for pick up on April 13 & 14 from 9 am to 5:30 pm at Kevin Guest House.

You can also get flowers at Buffalo General, Roswell Park and Oishei Children's Hospital from 8-3:30 on April 13.

Kevin Guest House Flower sales available in three local medical centers



Prices range from $7-$20.