Spring Break Plans: Explore and More and the Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families looking for engaging and educational activities during spring break and summer vacation have plenty of options at Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children’s Museum and the Buffalo Zoo.

From hands-on STEM projects to behind-the-scenes animal experiences, both organizations are offering programs designed to keep kids learning while school is out.

Spring Break at Explore & More

Explore & More will host a week of architecture-themed STEM activities from April 12 to 21, excluding Easter Sunday. Kids will have the opportunity to build, design, and learn from industry professionals.

“It’s Architecture Week nationally, so we’ll be celebrating with a lot of different architectural STEM programming,” said Chris Ryndak, the marketing communications manager at Explore & More. “

"We’ll bring in different firms to have different activities for the kids—everything from construction to drawing to a lot of great experiences throughout the museum.”

Buffalo Zoo’s Spring and Summer Activities

The Buffalo Zoo will also have special programming during spring break, including its Wild Workshops. These short, interactive sessions offer a behind-the-scenes look at zoo operations and are open to all ages. Participants can explore different themes, get up close with animals, and learn about the daily responsibilities of zookeepers and horticulturists.

Looking ahead to summer, the Buffalo Zoo’s six-week summer camp provides a unique way for kids to interact with wildlife. The camp features hands-on activities, animal encounters, and educational experiences focused on conservation and animal care.

Registration Now Open

With spots expected to fill up quickly, both Explore & More and the Buffalo Zoo encourage families to register early. Spring break programs and summer camps are open for registration online and in person. More details can be found on their respective websites.

