Spooky fall activities to enjoy at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When the sun goes down, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens transform into the "Boo"tanical Gardens. Inside you'll find the tropical plants joined by some spooky decorations.

Happening on select nights throughout the month of October, visitors can enjoy the warm glow of the fall season and experience the Botanical Gardens’ oldest exhibit, the Mum Exhibit, for the first time at night.

Gardens After Dark: Autumn Twilight is the newest exhibit in the Gardens After Dark series. Visitors will welcome the chilly fall season under the warmth of the glass conservatory filled with its collection of thousands of exotic plants twinkling with soft lights.

The "Boo"tanical celebration is on October 24, where kids can dress up, take pictures with superheroes, do scavenger hunts and more.

The Gardens After Dark exhibit will take place on October 21- 24, 28, 30, 31 from 5:30-9pm.

Gardens After Dark tickets are $13.50 for adults, $12.00 for seniors (62+), $12.00 for students (13+), $7.00 for kids 3-12. Tickets for Gardens' Members are $11.50 for adults, $10.00 for seniors (62+), $10.00 for students (13+), $7.00 for kids 3-12. You have to buy tickets online, to buy click here.